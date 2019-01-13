Home Nation

CBI row: Congress seeks immediate removal of CVC, accuses Chowdary of acting like Centre's puppet

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the official should be sacked or tender his resignation, but he must go.

Published: 13th January 2019 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Claiming that he was a “puppet” in the hands of the government, the Congress on Sunday sought removal of Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary in the backdrop of the controversy over the removal of CBI director Alok Verma.  The Congress said the CVC acted like an ambassador of the government and lobbied for CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

“CVC should be sacked or tender his resignation. The CVC has forgotten that he is supposed to do vigilance for public good, and not be a ‘vigilant’ puppet in the hands of his political masters,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters here.

The party further said that Chowdary is being made to act like a puppet to avoid any probe into the Rafale case

“The data and fact in writing warrant an immediate action, and that action must start with the removal and sacking of the CVC. The sequence of events indicates that the CVC acted like a hatchet man of the government,” he alleged. Singhvi on Saturday demanded reinstatement of Alok Verma and said his removal, by the three-member panel led by the Prime Minister, was a negation of natural justice. Justice (retd) A K Patnaik, who oversaw the CVC probe into charges levelled against Verma, claimed that he had not seen the commission’s recommendations against Verma and had not accorded his assent.

Verma was forced to go just two days after the Supreme Court reinstated him, saying that any decision on the CBI director’s transfer or suspension could be taken only by the selection committee comprising the prime minister, leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.
The Centre, last October, sent Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on forced leave.

Rallying behind Verma
Singhvi on Saturday also demanded the reinstatement of sacked CBI director Alok Verma, saying his removal, by the three-member panel led by the PM, was negation of natural justice. His removal came two days after his return to the post.

TAGS
Central Vigilance Commissioner KV Chowdary CVC Congress CBI vs CBI Alok Verma CBI chief sacked CBI

Comments

