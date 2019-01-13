Home Nation

CBI to file status report in coal scam probe in SC soon

The report had alleged the prosecution clearance given about the officer by Verma was one of the decisions revoked by Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao Friday after taking over.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI will file its status report in the coal scam probe in the Supreme Court soon, officials said Saturday.

"We will be informing the Supreme Court soon about all the progress in the cases and without its permission no details can be shared," agency spokesperson Abhishek Dayal told PTI when asked to comment about reports that the decision of then CBI chief Alok Verma on clearing prosecution of a senior PMO official in one of the cases related to the scam.

"The news item published in a national daily is factually not correct and is denied. It is stated that the orders issued by the agency are only with respect to the transfers of officers alone, and nothing else," he said in a statement during the day.

The report had alleged the prosecution clearance given about the officer by Verma was one of the decisions revoked by Interim CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao Friday after taking over.

READ | Aggrieved CBI officers to move SC against interim director Nageswara Rao's orders

Verma, who was reinstated by the Supreme Court, was removed within 48 hours by high powered selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge through a split verdict on Thursday.

The committee had relied on a controversial CVC report.

"Further, as regards the matters relating to cases of allocation of coal blocks, it is clarified that these are Supreme Court-monitored cases and the CBI submits periodic status reports to the Supreme Court.

With reference to the specific case mentioned in the news item, the status report giving complete details and facts is being submitted to the Supreme Court, and what has been alluded to in the news item is denied as being factually incorrect," Dayal said.

He said there is no question of reversal of any decision taken with regard to investigations and inquiries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI status report coal scam probe SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp