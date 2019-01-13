Home Nation

CEC asks officials to ensure training of staff handling EVMs, VVPAT

Sunil Arora asked the officials to ensure adherence to the deadlines specified for completion of the machines' first level checking.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

CEC, Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with the Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa at a review meeting for Poll Preparedness with all State CEOs in New Delhi Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has directed the chief electoral officers of all the states and Union Territories to ensure proper training of the polling staff who are going to handle EVMs and VVPAT machines.

Arora directed the CEOs to do "meticulous assessment" of all the resources required for the conduct of elections, including the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines.

He asked the officials to ensure adherence to the deadlines specified for completion of the machines' first level checking. The CEC's directions came during a two-day conference of the CEOs that concluded here on Saturday.

READ: EC panel submits report on digital media and campaigning during last 48 hours before polls

The directive came in the background of a large number of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines malfunctioning during the Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls in May last year.

The EC had to constitute a committee to look into the reason for malfunctioning of an unusually high number of machines during the by-polls, which pointed out mishandling of the machines as one of the primary reasons.

Addressing the CEOs, Arora emphasized the fact that the electoral roll that is currently under the process of revision and finalization will be used in the coming elections. Hence, care must be taken to ensure the purity of the roll.

He said every effort must be made to register all voters well in time. He directed all the state CEOs to put in place support systems for the election helpline 1950 as early as possible.

Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa said that the entire election machinery must now be geared up in order to deliver a flawless election.

He said that in order to accomplish this, a detailed planning process and a leadership role has to be assumed by the CEO at the state level and the District Election Officers (DEOs) at the district level.

He also emphasized upon coordination with bordering states as well as with other agencies in order to give more teeth to the expenditure monitoring mechanisms operational in the states.

The focus of the conference was on the integrity of the electoral roll, meticulous planning for elections, EVM and VVPAT assessment and training and extensive voter outreach, said an EC official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora EVMs VVPAT machines

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp