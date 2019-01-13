Home Nation

Here are key developments in Supreme Court a year after January 12 presser by four senior judges

The historical press conference was held by four judges Justices (retired) J Chelameswar, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and Ranjan Gogoi (current CJI).

(L-R) Supreme Court judge (Retired) Jasti Chelameswar along with Justice Ranjan Gogoi Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | File/PTI)

NEW DELHI: Much water has flown under the bridge since January 12, 2018, unprecedented presser by four senior judges of the Supreme Court who had raised a litany of problems, including the issue of assigning of cases, plaguing the apex court.

The then CJI Justice Dipak Misra has also retired.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took over from Justice Misra, while the three judges-- Justices J Chelameswar, Kurian Joseph and Madan B Lokur -- have superannuated from service.

November end last year saw allegations against Justice Misra, with one of the judges again dropping a bombshell saying "someone from outside controlled the then CJI".

The judges had said the situation in the top court was "not in order" and many "less than desirable" things have taken place.

Unless this institution is preserved, "democracy will not survive in this country," the four judges had said in a letter to the then CJI Justice Misra.

The apex court, under the new CJI, has witnessed a spate of appointments to various high courts and the top court as well.

Four new judges joined the top court in November last year, increasing its strength to 28 against the sanctioned 31.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the names of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, the chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of the Delhi High Court for elevation as judges to the apex court.

The five-member Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Gogoi, took the decision at its meeting on January 10.

