Jharkhand: Security forces gun down wanted Maoist in Dumka

Police claimed that there might also be some more casualties on the other side as several blood stains have been recovered at the encounter site.

Anti-Naxal Forces

Anti-Naxal Forces (Photo | File/PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Security Forces on Sunday gunned down a CPI (Maoist) during a gun battle which took place near Chhatupara under Shikaripara Police station in Dumka. Police claimed that there might also be some more casualties on the other side as several blood stains have been recovered at the encounter site.

"So far one dead body has been recovered from the encounter site, but some other blood stains have also been recovered during the search operations which suggest that there might be some more casualties on the other side," said IG (Provisions) and Jharkhand Police Spokesperson Ashish Batra. Since the search operation is still on, anything could be said only after it is completed, he added.

Batra further added that at least one AK-47 and 2 INSAS Rifles along other articles used by the ultras like backpacks and sleeping bags have also recovered during the search operation.

"Acting on a tip-off that some of the Maoists had been spotted in the jungles of Chhatupara, intensive search operation was launched in the area. As soon as police team reached there, the Maoists started firing on them, who also retaliated and started firing during which one of the Maoists was killed," Batra said.

The dead Maoist, according to sources, has been recognized as Shahdeo alias Tala Da having a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head.

Tala Da, who was active in Dumka and other adjoining districts, was also wanted in the killing of the then Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar in 2013.

The rebels ambushed Balihar's cavalcade after triggering a landmine and fired indiscriminately on it at the Kathikund jungles, some 40 km from Dumka, killing the SP, his driver and three of his bodyguards.

