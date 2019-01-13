Home Nation

Justice Sikri, who voted for Alok Verma's sacking, to get key post in London

Justice Sikri's vote was crucial in the January 8 meeting between the government, opposition and judiciary.

Published: 13th January 2019 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

AK Sikri

Justice Sikri (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

Justice AK Sikri has been nominated by the Narendra Modi government to join the prestigious Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT) based in London. 

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said the decision regarding Sikri's nomination was made last month in view of his retirement on March 6, 2019, from the Supreme Court.

The CSAT was established to meet the requirements of the Agreed Memorandum on the Commonwealth Secretariat (1964) which was revised by governments in 2005. 

In fulfilment of its obligations under the Agreed Memorandum, the UK government passed the Commonwealth Secretariat Act 1966 which, among other things, gives the Commonwealth Secretariat legal personality and accords it certain immunities and privileges.

The CSAT has a full complement of eight members comprising the President and seven others. The members are selected by Commonwealth governments on a regionally representative basis from among persons of high moral character who must hold or have held high judicial office in a Commonwealth country. 

The members are appointed on a four-year term which may be renewed only once.

Justice Sikri was a member of the three-member committee which voted to sack CBI director Alok Verma over corruption charges on January 8.

ALSO READ: Alok Verma’s sacking a very hasty decision: Justice AK Patnaik

The three-member committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, both of whom took opposite stands on the corruption charges levelled against the 1979 batch IPS officer Verma. 

Justice Sikri's vote tilted the balance as he sided with the government and the 2-1 decision led to the CBI director's removal.

Born on March 7, 1954, Sikri was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on April 12, 2013. Justice Sikri is second to Chief Justice Gogoi in terms of seniority and is due to retire from the Supreme Court in March. He will serve a four-year term on the tribunal which has eight members, including the president, from Commonwealth countries.

(Online Desk)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alok Verma CSAT Justice Sikri CBI vs CBI Narendra Modi

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • l.s.mohandoss
    Support government get a plum post in what ever position you are
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp