Justice Sikri, who voted for Alok Verma's sacking, to get key post in London

By IANS

Justice AK Sikri has been nominated by the Narendra Modi government to join the prestigious Commonwealth Secretariat Arbitral Tribunal (CSAT) based in London.

Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said the decision regarding Sikri's nomination was made last month in view of his retirement on March 6, 2019, from the Supreme Court.

The CSAT was established to meet the requirements of the Agreed Memorandum on the Commonwealth Secretariat (1964) which was revised by governments in 2005.

In fulfilment of its obligations under the Agreed Memorandum, the UK government passed the Commonwealth Secretariat Act 1966 which, among other things, gives the Commonwealth Secretariat legal personality and accords it certain immunities and privileges.



The CSAT has a full complement of eight members comprising the President and seven others. The members are selected by Commonwealth governments on a regionally representative basis from among persons of high moral character who must hold or have held high judicial office in a Commonwealth country.



The members are appointed on a four-year term which may be renewed only once.

Justice Sikri was a member of the three-member committee which voted to sack CBI director Alok Verma over corruption charges on January 8.

The three-member committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, both of whom took opposite stands on the corruption charges levelled against the 1979 batch IPS officer Verma.

Justice Sikri's vote tilted the balance as he sided with the government and the 2-1 decision led to the CBI director's removal.

Born on March 7, 1954, Sikri was sworn in as a Supreme Court judge on April 12, 2013. Justice Sikri is second to Chief Justice Gogoi in terms of seniority and is due to retire from the Supreme Court in March. He will serve a four-year term on the tribunal which has eight members, including the president, from Commonwealth countries.

