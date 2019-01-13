Kovind, Modi pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh on birth anniversary

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh on his 352nd birth anniversary.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding truth, justice and compassion. The example and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh continue to inspire us," Kovind tweeted.

In his tweet, Modi said: "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singhji on his jayanti." Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708) is revered by the Sikh community as he founded the 'Khalsa Panth', the warrior Sikh community, at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.

The festivities this year coincided with the festivals of 'Lohri' and 'Makar Sankranti'. Kovind also exchanged greetings on the occasion of various festivities celebrated across the nation today.

"As the sun enters Capricorn, and the weather begins to change and harvesting season begins in many parts of our country, greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens as we celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush Parbon," he said in another tweet.

"This festive occasion, which is celebrated in diverse yet similar ways across India, is a moment to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of all our people, especially farmers. May it herald prosperity and good fortune across the country."