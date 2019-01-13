Home Nation

Kovind, Modi pay homage to Guru Gobind Singh on birth anniversary

Kovind also exchanged greetings on the occasion of various festivities celebrated across the nation today.

Published: 13th January 2019 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh on his 352nd birth anniversary.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding truth, justice and compassion. The example and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh continue to inspire us," Kovind tweeted.

In his tweet, Modi said: "I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singhji on his jayanti." Guru Gobind Singh (1666-1708) is revered by the Sikh community as he founded the 'Khalsa Panth', the warrior Sikh community, at Anandpur Sahib in 1699.

The festivities this year coincided with the festivals of 'Lohri' and 'Makar Sankranti'. Kovind also exchanged greetings on the occasion of various festivities celebrated across the nation today.

"As the sun enters Capricorn, and the weather begins to change and harvesting season begins in many parts of our country, greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens as we celebrate Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bhogali Bihu, Pongal, Uttarayan and Poush Parbon," he said in another tweet.

"This festive occasion, which is celebrated in diverse yet similar ways across India, is a moment to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of all our people, especially farmers. May it herald prosperity and good fortune across the country."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Kovind Guru Gobind Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp