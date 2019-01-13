Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain civil surgeon removed over 'kiss' clip

When asked about the next course of action, the collector said he was awaiting reply of the CS who has been on leave since the last two days.

Published: 13th January 2019 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

For representational purposes

By PTI

UJJAIN: Ujjain district hospital civil surgeon is landed in soup after a video purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman, believed to be a nurse, in an operation theatre has gone viral on social media.

The 49-year-old civil surgeon has been removed from his post for the "behaviour unbecoming of an officer", district collector Shashank Mishra told PTI Sunday.

The undated clip purportedly shows the civil surgeon (CS) kissing a woman in an operation theatre.

"I have removed him from the post of civil surgeon of the district hospital," Ujjain district collector Shashank Mishra told PTI, adding that he has also issued a notice seeking the senior doctor's explanation.

The civil surgeon has been replaced with Dr PN Verma, he said.

When asked about the next course of action, the collector said he was awaiting reply of the CS who has been on leave since the last two days.

When contacted, District Chief Medical and Health Officer (DCMHO) Dr Mohan Malviya said Divisional Commissioner is expected to order an enquiry into the incident.

According to sources, the woman seen in the video is a nurse with the district hospital while the operation theatre is believed to be the one in the hospital.

Dr Malviya refused comment when asked if the clip was shot in the operation theatre.

Local police said they have not received any complaint so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ujjain civil surgeon Ujjain civil surgeon kiss clip Civil surgeon kiss clip Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh civil surgeon Madhya Pradesh civil surgeon kiss clip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp