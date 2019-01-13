Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain civil surgeon removed over 'kiss' clip

By PTI

UJJAIN: Ujjain district hospital civil surgeon is landed in soup after a video purportedly showing him getting intimate with a woman, believed to be a nurse, in an operation theatre has gone viral on social media.

The 49-year-old civil surgeon has been removed from his post for the "behaviour unbecoming of an officer", district collector Shashank Mishra told PTI Sunday.

The undated clip purportedly shows the civil surgeon (CS) kissing a woman in an operation theatre.

"I have removed him from the post of civil surgeon of the district hospital," Ujjain district collector Shashank Mishra told PTI, adding that he has also issued a notice seeking the senior doctor's explanation.

The civil surgeon has been replaced with Dr PN Verma, he said.

When asked about the next course of action, the collector said he was awaiting reply of the CS who has been on leave since the last two days.

When contacted, District Chief Medical and Health Officer (DCMHO) Dr Mohan Malviya said Divisional Commissioner is expected to order an enquiry into the incident.

According to sources, the woman seen in the video is a nurse with the district hospital while the operation theatre is believed to be the one in the hospital.

Dr Malviya refused comment when asked if the clip was shot in the operation theatre.

Local police said they have not received any complaint so far.