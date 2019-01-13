Home Nation

Maharashtra: Three arrested for raping teen in Thane, one absconding

Three persons were arrested in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a teenage girl several times.

THANE: Three persons were arrested in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly raping a teenage girl several times, police said Sunday.

Senior Inspector K D Jadhav of Shanti Nagar police station said the 14-year-old girl was acquainted with one of the accused, Jamil alias Bullan Vali Mohammad Khan (58) as she used to purchase cosmetics from his handcart.

"Jamil along with others raped the girl on multiple occasions between June last year and January 9 this year. She revealed her ordeal to her mother who filed a complaint on Friday," Jadhav said.

He identified the others arrested, apart from Jamil, as Shahnavaz Khan (19) and Rizwan Khan (23), adding that a fourth person, Firoz Siddiqui, was wanted in the case.

"We have charged the accused under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. They have been remanded in police custody for six days," he informed.

