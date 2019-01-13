Home Nation

Normal life crippled in parts of south Kashmir

A police spokesperson said that there were no restrictions in any part of south Kashmir though security forces have been deployed in some areas for security reasons.

Published: 13th January 2019 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Normal life was on Sunday crippled in twin south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Shopian against the killing of two militants, including a top Al-Badr commander, in an encounter with security forces on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said that there were no restrictions in any part of south Kashmir though security forces have been deployed in some areas for security reasons.

However, all roads leading to Sugan village in Shopian, the native place of the slain militant commander, were closed to limit the number of people participating in the funeral of Zeenat-ul-Islam.

Even though there was no strike call given by any separatists organization, shops and business establishments, which remain open on Sundays, were closed and traffic was off the roads in Kulgam and Shopian.

However, some private vehicles were plying on some road in the interior areas. Train service was on Sunday suspended as a precautionary measure in south Kashmir, where curb was also imposed on mobile internet services of all cellular companies for security reasons.

Meanwhile, security forces burst teargas shells and resorted to aerial firing to disperse people, who had assembled in Sugan village to participate in the funeral of the slain militant commander. The youth later pelted stones at security forces, triggering clashes.

Two militants, including the top commander, were killed in an encounter, which ensued when security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Yaripora in Kulgam late on Saturday evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kulgam Encounter Shopian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp