Normal life crippled in parts of south Kashmir

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Normal life was on Sunday crippled in twin south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Shopian against the killing of two militants, including a top Al-Badr commander, in an encounter with security forces on Saturday evening.

A police spokesperson said that there were no restrictions in any part of south Kashmir though security forces have been deployed in some areas for security reasons.

However, all roads leading to Sugan village in Shopian, the native place of the slain militant commander, were closed to limit the number of people participating in the funeral of Zeenat-ul-Islam.

Even though there was no strike call given by any separatists organization, shops and business establishments, which remain open on Sundays, were closed and traffic was off the roads in Kulgam and Shopian.

However, some private vehicles were plying on some road in the interior areas. Train service was on Sunday suspended as a precautionary measure in south Kashmir, where curb was also imposed on mobile internet services of all cellular companies for security reasons.

Meanwhile, security forces burst teargas shells and resorted to aerial firing to disperse people, who had assembled in Sugan village to participate in the funeral of the slain militant commander. The youth later pelted stones at security forces, triggering clashes.

Two militants, including the top commander, were killed in an encounter, which ensued when security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Yaripora in Kulgam late on Saturday evening.