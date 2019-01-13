Home Nation

Removal of Alok Verma shows PM Modi is afraid of him: Harish Rawat

Rawat also commented on the newly forged alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samajwadi party in Uttar Pradesh and said that for Congress it can be a morale booster to go alone for the polls.

Published: 13th January 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat | PTI File Photo

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Former Uttarakhand chief minister and General Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Harish Rawat on Saturday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the removal of Alok Verma from the post of CBI director and said that the decision was taken as the Prime Minister is afraid of him.

"I do not want to comment on the process of the court. However, one thing is absolutely clear that the Prime Minister is afraid and in panic and that's why he wanted to remove Alok Verma at any cost," told Rawat to ANI.

"CVC report is a biased report and based on it the CBI director Alok Verma has been removed. It must be to protect the stature and credibility of CVC that the Supreme Court nominee allowed it to happen. Instead, the high power committee should have issued a notice in the case," he added.

Speaking further about BJP president Amit Shah's statement criticising the grand alliance, Rawat said, "Shah has become famous for giving irresponsible statements. Our alliance is to defend and protect the constitution and the democracy."

"The alliance is an internal matter of both these parties and it is up to them to take decisions on it. Before elections, a lot of situation will change. For Congress going to polls all alone same as in 2009 can be a big morale booster. In 2009 we have fought the elections alone and have won 20+ seats. The results will get better and history will be repeated because Uttar Pradesh is fed up of these alliances."

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on had termed the removal of Alok Verma from the post of CBI director as 'mistake' and accused the government of "destroying" the premier investigating the agency.

