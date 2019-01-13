Home Nation

SP-BSP alliance: Mayawati rakes up guesthouse incident of 1995 where she was held hostage

Going back to June 2, 1995, Mayawati, while addressing a public rally, had announced withdrawal of support to Mulayam government which came into minority.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh, Mayawati, SP-BSP

BSP chief Mayawati with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow during the official announcement of their alliance. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Political compulsions might have forced BSP chief Mayawati to forget 1995 guesthouse episode in which she was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by SP workers after BSP pulled out of alliance government in UP, her pain surfaced when she did not forget to mention it twice during the joint press conference while announcing the alliance with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday.

"We have stitched up this alliance keeping June 2, 1995 guest house episode behind in the national interest," said Mayawati and later Akhilesh balmed her by reassuring her that he will save her honour in future and that her insult would amount to be his own insult.

ALSO READ | Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati have a right to do what they want: Rahul Gandhi 

In 1993, SP-BSP had cobbled up an alliance to defeat BJP then riding high on Ram temple wave. The then SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP founder Kanshi Ram had come together winning 176 of 425 Assembly seats. The BSP had got 67 seats and SP 109.

BJP had got 177 failed to form the government as other 'secular' parties including Lok Dal and Congress had backed the alliance. But clash of egos and interests wronged the tie-up and it ended in 1995. Going back to June 2, 1995, Mayawati, while addressing a public rally, had announced withdrawal of support to Mulayam government which came into minority.

ALSO READ | How sworn enemies became friends again

After withdrawing from the alliance, as Mayawati was holding a meeting with the BSP MLAs in room no 1 of state guest house in Lucknow, suddenly, infuriated SP workers barged into the room and surrounded Mayawati misbehaving with her in worst possible manner and were on a rampage with an intent to assault her. Scared Mayawati locked herself in the room.

ALSO READ | SP-BSP alliance will get its math right, BJP will be defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Getting the wind of it, senior BJP leader and party MLA from Farrukhabad Brahm Dutt Dwivedi rushed to the state guest house with his party workers and rescued Mayawati. This gesture of the BJP was followed by its extension of support to the BSP which formed the government in the state and Mayawati became the first Dalit chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati SP-BSP alliance Guesthouse episode Akhilesh Yadav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp