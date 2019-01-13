Home Nation

Survey finds 9400 children killed during commute in 2017, calls for strong child road safety law

Child safety on the road continues to be a challenge in the country, with over 9,400 children killed during commute in 2017.

Published: 13th January 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Children crossing a busy road. (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Child safety on the road continues to be a challenge in the country, with over 9,400 children killed during commute in 2017. In a survey conducted by SaveLife Foundation, 91.4 per cent of respondents felt that there is a dire need for a strong child road safety law to prevent such fatalities. With the rising number of fatalities on roads a major cause for concern, the NGO examined two aspects of road transport in the country — the use of rear seat belts and safety of children during commute.

Despite there being a law in force with regard to the use of seat belts, the implementation of the same remains a challenge due to the lack of awareness and robust and strict enforcement by authorities concerned. In 2017, the deaths of 26,896 people in road accidents in the country were blamed on non-usage of seat belts.

The figure marked a sharp rise from 5,638 people who died due to non-use of seat-belts in 2016. The 377% increase in such fatalities implies underreporting of deaths caused because of non-usage of seatbelts till now, says the survey report. In 2017, 16,876 passengers were killed, and 61,942 were injured due to non-use of seat-belts, according to government data. During the survey, 36% of children said their parents ask them to wear a seat-belt and around 28% said that their parents followed traffic rules strictly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child safety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp