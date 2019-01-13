Two elephants electrocuted in Bengal

By IANS

KOLKATA: Two elephants died from electrocution after coming in contact with a high-voltage cable in West Bengal's West Midnapore district on Saturday, police said.

The local administration alleged that non-rectification of sagging lines over a vast field in West Midnapore district's Gurguripal area caused the tragedy.

"The bodies of two full-seized elephants were found lying in the paddy field at Nepura village under Gurguripal police station area on Saturday morning. It seems they died from electrocution," Rabindranath Saha, Divisional Forest Officer said.

"Some of the high-voltage cables are sagging dangerously low in the area. THese can cause death and damage to people working out in the field as well. We have informed the power department," he said.

The locals said the two elephants were part of a herd of about two dozen elephants roaming around in the area for the last few days.