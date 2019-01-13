Home Nation

Two elephants electrocuted in Bengal

The local administration alleged that non-rectification of sagging lines over a vast field in West Midnapore district's Gurguripal area caused the tragedy.

Published: 13th January 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant death

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

KOLKATA: Two elephants died from electrocution after coming in contact with a high-voltage cable in West Bengal's West Midnapore district on Saturday, police said.

The local administration alleged that non-rectification of sagging lines over a vast field in West Midnapore district's Gurguripal area caused the tragedy.

READ | 429 elephants killed since 2008, 642 poachers arrested: RTI

"The bodies of two full-seized elephants were found lying in the paddy field at Nepura village under Gurguripal police station area on Saturday morning. It seems they died from electrocution," Rabindranath Saha, Divisional Forest Officer said.

"Some of the high-voltage cables are sagging dangerously low in the area. THese can cause death and damage to people working out in the field as well. We have informed the power department," he said.

The locals said the two elephants were part of a herd of about two dozen elephants roaming around in the area for the last few days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
elephants electrocuted elephants West Midnapore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp