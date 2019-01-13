Two killed, 34 injured in a bus-truck collision in Bihar

By PTI

SITAMARHI/MUZAFFARPUR: Two persons were killed and 34 others injured after a tourist bus carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened on the Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur road (NH-77) near Bhanaspatti village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station, when the bus was travelling from Uttarakhand to Gaya via Muzaffarpur, the police said.

The passengers had offered prayers at Janki temple in Sitamarhi, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sitamarhi Sadar, Kumar Veer Dhirendra, said.

All the passengers had come from Uttarakhand, the DSP said.

All the 34 injured were taken to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, the District Magistrate (DM) of Muzaffarpur, Mohammad Sohail, said.

While 19 persons were admitted to the hospital, 15 others were being treated at the hospital's outpatient department (OPD), the DM said.

One among the 19 admitted was shifted to the ICU of the hospital, he said.

The driver of the bus and a woman died in the accident, the DM said.

The woman has been as Rukmini Devi, he added.

The collision was so massive that the front portions of both the bus and the truck have been badly damaged, a police officer said.