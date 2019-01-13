Home Nation

Two militants held from Shopian in joint operation by Delhi, J&K police

The arrested militant was identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and a juvenile was apprehended.

Published: 13th January 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a joint operation by Delhi and J&K police, two militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, including a juvenile, were nabbed from Shopian, police said here Sunday.

The arrested militant was identified as Kifayatullah Bukhari, a resident of Now Pora Bara, Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and a juvenile was apprehended.

They were nabbed at special blockade setup in Shopian on Friday, they added.

The special cell officials were identifying the various modules inspired by the ISIS group and terrorists of HM who are procuring weapons from north India, police said.

It was revealed that militant organisations were planning to extend their activities in Delhi and nearby areas, they said.

ALSO READ: Top Al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam among two militants killed in J&K's Kulgam encounter

In September, police nabbed two militant of ISIS-JK from Red Fort, New Delhi, along with arms and ammunition, and in November, three militants were arrested from Srinagar with hand grenades and weapons.

DCP (special cell) P S Kushwah said, "This year, a specific input was received regarding movement of HM militants in NCR for procuring sophisticated small weapons. It has been learnt that small weapons are difficult to arrange in J&K and the HM militants are procuring the same from NCR."

Information was received recently that a militant has arranged a sophisticated weapons and will join HM as an active militant, the DCP said.

Later, the information was shared with police in Shopian district.

A trap was laid and apprehended two active HM militants, the officer added.

The militants were in contact with Naved Mustaq (30), an ex-constable of J&K police, also known as Naveed Babu, the DCP said.

He had joined J&K police in 2012 and was serving as a police constable before joining militants.

He decamped with four weapons in 2017.

He is district commander of HM, he added.

An underground hideout suspected to be of Naveed which can accommodate 4-5 militants at a time was also identified, DCP said.

One pistol along with 14 live cartridges were recovered from them, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp