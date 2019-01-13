Two school officials booked for teen's death in Thane water park

By PTI

THANE: Two school officials were Saturday booked in connection with the death of a student in a water park in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, police said.

Students of Navjivan School in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district had gone to the water park Friday as part of a school excursion during which a Class X student, identified as Deepak Gupta, reportedly drowned, a Kasarwadavali police official said Sunday.

He said the duo had been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder following a complaint filed by the deceased's parents.

He added that no arrests had been so far and probe was underway to get more details of the incident.