Alok Verma’s sacking a very hasty decision: Justice AK Patnaik

By Express News Service

Justice AK Patnaik, the former Supreme Court judge who monitored CVC probe against sacked CBI chief Alok Verma, on Saturday said the selection committee took a very, very hasty decision in ousting Verma. “Even if the Supreme Court said that the high-power committee must decide, the decision was very, very, hasty. We are dealing with an institution here.

They should have applied their minds thoroughly, especially since a Supreme Court judge was there. What the CVC says cannot be the final word,” Justice Patnaik said. He said the findings in the CVC report were not his and there was no evidence of corruption against the former CBI chief. “There was no evidence against Verma regarding corruption.

The inquiry was done on (CBI Special Director Rakesh) Asthana’s complaint. I have said in my report that none of the findings in the CVC’s report are mine,” he said. The probe against Verma was based on the complaint of his deputy, Asthana, Justice Patnaik said. On his role in the probe, he said, “The Supreme Court entrusted me with the responsibility of supervising the CVC probe. So, I ensured my presence and also saw to it that (Satihsh) Sana evidence, among others, were looked into and the principles of natural justice applied.”