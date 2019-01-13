Young Pune girl makes cycle-cum-wheelchair for her differently-abled brother to help him go school 

By UNI

PUNE: A 16-year-old girl from Baramati in Maharashtra -- similar as shown in the 'Three Idiots' movie who wanted to do something to make sure that her brother never missed school due to his disability -- Mayuri Yadav, 10th class student at Anand Vidyalaya Hol, Baramati, Pune, has built an improvised cycle-cum-wheelchair to drop her brother to school.

Of course, she has built this cycle-cum-wheelchair using all the skills at her disposal so that she could take her brother to school.

Her innovative cycle-cum-wheelchair was exhibited at the district level science exhibition.

Now, this innovative thing has been selected for the state-level science exhibition.

Nikhil Yadav, a 12-year old boy from same school, was born differently-abled and cannot walk.

Therefore, he is wheelchair-bound and totally dependent on his family to move from one place to another.

However, he never allowed his 'disability' to overpower him. His parents too encouraged him to study further. Nikhil's father usually drops and picks him up from school.

But, sometimes, Nikhil used to miss his school whenever his father was out due to his work.

His 16-year-old sister, Mayuri, noticed her brother's sorry plight and decided to help him, so that he won't miss his school.

She came up with a novel idea of building a cycle-cum-wheelchair.

She shared the idea with school Principal AS Atar and other teachers and then with their help, she built a wheelchair-cum-cycle for her brother.

While speaking to UNI, said, "my father, used to drop Nikhil to school every day.But, sometimes due to his work, Nikhil used to miss his school. My father can't take leave every day. So, an idea came across my mind -- to attach my cycle to his wheelchair. Now, both of us can go to school together."

School Principal, Mr Atar, told UNI, "We have exhibited the cycle in the district level competition. Now, this innovation has been selected to compete at the state-level science exhibition as well."

"The cycle-cum-wheelchair is ready and has been kept in the school so that other students will also get motivated by this kind of innovation. I urge society to come forward to help Nikhil," Mr Atar added.