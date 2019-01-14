Home Nation

AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves SC seeking review of Rafale verdict

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on December 14, had dismissed as many as four petitions challenging the deal.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Singh

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of the verdict dismissing the petitions challenging the Rafale jet deal. A bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi had dismissed in December four petitions challenging the deal and had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process, warranting setting aside of the contract.

Singh has also sought an open-court hearing on his review plea and initiation of contempt proceedings against persons those responsible for allegedly misleading the court on sharing of price of the jet.

“The court was purposefully misled and made to believe, in order to establish the bonafide of the Respondent (Defence Ministry) before this Court, about the sharing of pricing details with the CAG and also the purported CAG report to the PAC, which are factually incorrect and all the respective officials have vehemently denied about such sharing of price,” the plea stated.

Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan have already filed review pleas in the apex court.

