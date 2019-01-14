Home Nation

Alliance will work as long as Akhilesh bows down before Mayawati: SP MLA Hariom Yadav

On January 12, BSP and SP announced that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together, keeping the Congress aside.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

 

SHIKOHABAD: The SP-BSP alliance will run as long as Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav agrees to everything Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati says and bows down before her, according to SP MLA Hariom Yadav.

"SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. It won't be successful here. This gathbandhan will run only till our president (Akhilesh Yadav) agrees with Behenji (Mayawati) and bows down before her," Hariom said on Sunday.

ALSO READ: SP-BSP alliance will get its math right, BJP will be defeated in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says Akhilesh

On January 12, BSP and SP announced that they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together, keeping the Congress aside.

Foes-turned-friends BSP and SP will contest on 38 seats each, while two Lok Sabha seats have been left for other parties. Both BSP and SP decided not to field candidates against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Amethi, respectively. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hariom Yadav Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Mayawati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp