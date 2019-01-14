NTCA seeks report on missing tigers from Ranthambore reserve

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With reports of tigers missing from Ranthambore Tiger reserve, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked Rajasthan government to send a report on the missing big cats.

The NTCA, India’s top body for welfare of tigers, has sent a letter demanding a factual update from the state following complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, seeking an inquiry into the missing tigers.

Rajasthan is home to 45 tigers. Reportedly, 5 tigers went missing in 2018.

“There have been reports of missing tigers at the Ranthambore reserve. It is feared that tigers are being poached regularly,” Dubey had said in the letter to NTCA.The state is yet to respond to a communiqué sent by NTCA on Noember 29, 2018. Dubey says that the information he sought under the Right to Information Act, shows that the Rajasthan government wanted to stop monitoring of tigers that are not traceable or moved to other forest areas.

“Instead of taking strict action against the poachers, the state government wanted to stop monitoring of tigers that are no more traceable. The NTCA has written to Rajasthan not to stop tracking missing tigers in order to check poaching,” Dubey said.

The Central Government had launched ‘Project Tiger’ in the early 1970s to save the big cats. They are considered an endangered species. Over the years, the population tigers have gone up and, at present, there are 51 tiger reserves across the country. The reserves account for around 2.12 per cent of India’s total geographical area. According to the 2014 estimation, India’s tiger population was at 2,226 and is expected to rise further. The new estimation report is expected soon.Poaching of big cats has evoked concern among activists and people in general.

