Home Nation

NTCA seeks report on missing tigers from Ranthambore reserve

India’s top body for welfare of tigers, has sent a letter demanding a factual update from the state following complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, seeking an inquiry into the missing big cats.

Published: 14th January 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

A tiger rests in a pond at the Ranthambore National Park (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With reports of tigers missing from Ranthambore Tiger reserve, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has asked Rajasthan government to send a report on the missing big cats. 

The NTCA, India’s top body for welfare of tigers, has sent a letter demanding a factual update from the state following complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, seeking an inquiry into the missing tigers. 
Rajasthan is home to 45 tigers. Reportedly, 5 tigers went missing in 2018. 

“There have been reports of missing tigers at the Ranthambore reserve. It is feared that tigers are being poached regularly,” Dubey had said in the letter to NTCA.The state is yet to respond to a communiqué sent by NTCA on Noember 29, 2018. Dubey says that the information he sought under the Right to Information Act, shows that the Rajasthan government wanted to stop monitoring of tigers that are not traceable or moved to other forest areas. 

“Instead of taking strict action against the poachers, the state government wanted to stop monitoring of tigers that are no more traceable. The NTCA has written to Rajasthan not to stop tracking missing tigers in order to check poaching,” Dubey said.  

The Central Government had launched ‘Project Tiger’ in the early 1970s to save the big cats. They are considered an endangered species. Over the years, the population tigers have gone up and, at present, there are 51 tiger reserves across the country. The reserves account for around 2.12 per cent of India’s total geographical area. According to the 2014 estimation, India’s tiger population was at 2,226 and is expected to rise further. The new estimation report is expected soon.Poaching of big cats has evoked concern among activists and people in general.

No word on 5 of 45 tigers in Rajasthan
The NTCA, India’s top body for welfare of tigers, has sent a letter demanding a factual update from the state following complaint by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, seeking an inquiry into the missing tigers. Rajasthan is home to 45 tigers. Reportedly, 5 tigers went missing in 2018. The state is yet to respond to a communiqué sent by NTCA on November 29, 2018. The Central Government had launched ‘Project Tiger’ in the early 1970s to save the big cats. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ranthambore Tiger reserve National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA Missing tigers Ajay Dubey Project Tiger big cats tiger population

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dr desh deepak
    Gud
    8 hours ago reply
Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp