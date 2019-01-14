Home Nation

Bhim Army to extend unconditional support to SP-BSP Mahagathbandhan

Azad said, "There was an alliance between SP and BSP in 1993 which was an ideological one, but this alliance now is a demand of the time."

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Facebook Photo)

By UNI

SAHARANPUR: Even after being snubbed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati in the recent past, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has announced his party's unconditional support to the new SP-BSP mahagathbandhan in Lok Sabha polls.

"The alliance has our full support. We will work hard to stop BJP from coming to power in the 2019 elections," he told mediapersons here on Monday.

Azad said, "There was an alliance between SP and BSP in 1993 which was an ideological one, but this alliance now is a demand of the time. We will make this alliance stronger to stop BJP from coming to power and we will work hard to realise this."

Speaking on the Centre's recent 10 per cent quota for the economically weaker sections of upper castes, Bhim Army chief said, "Reservation in the country is based on caste. It is not a poverty alleviation scheme. We do not support the Centre's move. When the Dalit movement gets stronger, this quota will be abolished."

He also appealed to Dalits, Muslims and OBCs not to cast vote in favour of BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls "if the Constitution is to be protected and safeguarded."

