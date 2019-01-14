Home Nation

BJP leader suspended for 'anti-Assamese' remarks

'Anti-party activities' and 'breaking party discipline' were cited as the reasons for suspending Pradip Dutta Roy from primary membership of the party.

Published: 14th January 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP

BJP flag used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By UNI

GUWAHATI: A BJP local leader, Pradip Dutta Roy, of Cachar district in Barak valley of Assam has been suspended from primary membership of the party by the state unit, two days after he made alleged inflammatory remarks.

BJP state general secretary Dilip Saikia issued the suspension order last evening, stating that Dutta Roy has been suspended as per orders of state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

'Anti-party activities' and 'breaking party discipline' were cited as the reasons for suspending the local district leader from primary membership of the party.

Dutta Roy was quoted in local media in Silchar, Cachar district headquarter, as threatening 'Assamese students' of dire consequences if they participated or supported the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradip Dutta Roy suspended from BJP anti-assamese remarks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp