BJP leader suspended for 'anti-Assamese' remarks

By UNI

GUWAHATI: A BJP local leader, Pradip Dutta Roy, of Cachar district in Barak valley of Assam has been suspended from primary membership of the party by the state unit, two days after he made alleged inflammatory remarks.

BJP state general secretary Dilip Saikia issued the suspension order last evening, stating that Dutta Roy has been suspended as per orders of state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

'Anti-party activities' and 'breaking party discipline' were cited as the reasons for suspending the local district leader from primary membership of the party.

Dutta Roy was quoted in local media in Silchar, Cachar district headquarter, as threatening 'Assamese students' of dire consequences if they participated or supported the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.