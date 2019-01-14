BJP-ruled states top list of those putting in renaming applications

Kumar Vikram By

NEW DELHI: While the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to rename Allahabad as ‘Prayagraj’ may have raised quite a few eyebrows across the country, RTI data shows that BJP-ruled states are at the top when it comes to applying for permission to rename cities/villages. A total of 93 requests of ‘name change’ came to the Centre from different states over the past four years. Of these, about 80 names have already been changed, according to the data received by the paper.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had cleared the renaming of erstwhile Allahabad in December last year. The government’s reply shows that Rajasthan topped the list of name change requests with 22 filed since 2015. Till recently, Rajasthan was ruled by a BJP government. Haryana — another BJP-ruled state — came in second with 12 such requests. Madhya Pradesh, which also recently saw a change in government, is at the third position with 9 such proposals. Uttar Pradesh came in fourth with 8 such requests.

Officials said the home ministry considers such proposals according to existing guidelines. “While examining or approving the proposal received from the state government for changing the name of village, city or town etc. as recommendations of the state government, a no objection certificate (NOC) is granted after consulting concerned agencies,” said the RTI reply.