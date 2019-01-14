Home Nation

BJP-ruled states top list of those putting in renaming applications

 A total of 93 requests of ‘name change’ came to the Centre from different states over the past four years. Of these, about 80 names have already been changed, according to the data received by the pa

Published: 14th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image of BJP flags used for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to rename Allahabad as ‘Prayagraj’ may have raised quite a few eyebrows across the country, RTI data shows that BJP-ruled states are at the top when it comes to applying for permission to rename cities/villages. A total of 93 requests of ‘name change’ came to the Centre from different states over the past four years. Of these, about 80 names have already been changed, according to the data received by the paper.

READ | UP cabinet approves renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagrajon Centre offering Justice Sikri CSAT post 

The Ministry of Home Affairs had cleared the renaming of erstwhile Allahabad in December last year. The government’s reply shows that Rajasthan topped the list of name change requests with  22 filed since 2015. Till recently, Rajasthan was ruled by a BJP government. Haryana — another BJP-ruled state — came in second with 12 such requests. Madhya Pradesh, which also recently saw a change in government, is at the third position with 9 such proposals. Uttar Pradesh came in fourth with 8 such requests.

READ | Amit Shah's surname Persian word, will they change it, asks Asaduddin Owaisi

Officials said the home ministry considers such proposals according to existing guidelines. “While examining or approving the proposal received from the state government for changing the name of village, city or town etc. as recommendations of the state government, a no objection certificate (NOC) is granted after consulting concerned agencies,” said the RTI reply.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
renaming applications renaming cities BJP BJP-ruled states Rajasthan UP government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp