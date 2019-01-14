Home Nation

Blue-light indicators to warn people against boarding running trains

The over-150-year-old Mumbai local train network spans over 427.5 km. Two railway zones -- Central and Western Railways -- run the network.

Published: 14th January 2019 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The railways is experimenting with a visual indicator, placed just above the entrance of Mumbai locals, to warn passengers that a train is ready to move to ensure that they do not board running trains.

The blue-light indicator is currently being provided to one EMU coach gate. Connected to the guard's starting circuit, it will glow when the train starts moving.

"The visual indicator clearly draws a boundary on the platform, which is the minimum clearance level for commuters to avoid accidents while the train is in motion. It emits a beam on the platform, warns passengers of the danger of being hit by external objects or incoming trains from the opposite direction," an official said on Monday.

The decision to start the project on a pilot basis was taken after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his concern over the number of fatalities caused due to falling off running trains.

Unlike metro trains or air-conditioned EMUs, which have electronic doors, and due to the impracticality of providing doors to non-AC EMU coaches, the blue-light visual indicator is being tried at present, the official said.

While the project has been started on a pilot basis, the visual indicator will be installed on more coaches and rakes of Mumbai suburban locals, he added.

Local trains are considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Around 75 lakh passengers travel on Mumbai locals on a daily basis and a staggering 264 crore passengers travelled in local trains in the 2016-17 financial year, according to reports.

The over-150-year-old Mumbai local train network spans over 427.5 km. Two railway zones -- Central and Western Railways -- run the network.

The blue-light visual indicator will come especially handy for the Mumbai local commuters as deaths due to falling off overcrowded trains are rampant in the city -- more than 406 people died after falling off trains, while 871 people were severely injured between January and July, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railways visual indicator Mumbai locals blue-light visual indicator EMU coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp