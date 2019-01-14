Home Nation

Bombay HC adjourns Maratha reservation hearing to January 18

The Maharashtra Assembly passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward category on November 29

Published: 14th January 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By UNI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bunch of petitions challenging Maratha Reservation and for Maratha reservation till January 18.

The date for filing replies/affidavits was also extended till January 18.

The court was hearing petitions for reservation as well as plea challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to grant 16 per cent reservation to the members of the Maratha community in education and government jobs.

The Maharashtra Assembly passed a bill granting 16 per cent reservation in education and government jobs for the Maratha community under the socially and educationally backward category (SEBC) on November 29.

