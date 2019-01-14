Carcasses of crows found in two places in Patna

By PTI

PATNA: Carcasses of crows found in two places here have been sent to a laboratory for test for bird flu, officials said Monday.

Patna District Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr R K Gautam said carcasses of crows were found in the premises of the Patna police lines and high court premises on Friday.

The samples of the carcasses of the crows have been sent for the laboratory for bird flu test, he said.

Samples sent earlier from two places in Munger and one each from Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, Patna and one in Banka district have so far tested positive for bird flu, Animal and Fish Resources department secretary, N Vijayalakshmi had told reporters on Friday.

The Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, popularly known as Patna zoo, has been closed since December 25 last year following death of six peafowls due to H5N1 virus which was confirmed by the experts of Regional Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory (RDDL), Kolkata and National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, zoo officials said.