CBI reshuffle continues, officer probing Akhilesh Yadav in illegal mining case shifted

CBI DIG Gagandeep Gambhir has been shifted to the unit which is probing the Srijan scam and the case against journalist Upendra Rai.

Published: 14th January 2019 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a fresh set of reshuffle, CBI DIG Gagandeep Gambhir, who was supervising the investigation into the alleged role of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in the illegal mining case, has been transferred, sources said Monday.

Gambhir has been shifted to the unit which is probing the Srijan scam and the case against journalist Upendra Rai.

She will also have the additional charge of DIG in Special Investigation Team headed by Joint Director Sai Manohar, the sources said.

The Special Investigation Team, which was earlier headed by Rakesh Asthana, is probing important cases like that of Vijay Mallya and Agusta Westland.

It is also probing some coal scam related cases, among others.

The fresh changes have been effected by M Nageswara Rao, who was made the interim chief of the probe agency after a high-powered committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice A K Sikri and leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had transferred Alok Verma out of the CBI in a split verdict Thursday.

The probe in the Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case will now be supervised by DIG Anish Prasad, who was earlier Deputy Director (Personnel and Admin).

The case is being probed by Special Crime III unit, according to the sources.

DIG Tarun Gauba, who is supervising the probe against Rakesh Asthana in a corruption case, will also have "substantive charge of Chandigarh range" "on his own request", the sources said.

Asthana was sent on a forced leave after the CBI registered a case of corruption against him.

His plea to quash the FIR was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

TAGS
