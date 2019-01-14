Home Nation

Chhattisgarh trains to get hi-tech, automated wash

Published: 14th January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

The new updation can drastically reduce the amount of water needed for washing trains (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Soon, trains coming into the maintenance depot of the Raipur division will be sent through an automated washing facility which is expected to save manual labour, time and water. In fact, most railway coaching depots in the state, which have a capacity of over 300 coaches, will soon be fitted with this automated washing system, senior Railways officials said on Sunday adding that it can drastically reduce the amount of water needed for washing.   

The first of such facilities will be assembled at the Coach Maintenance Depot in Durg, at an estimated cost of around Rs 2.2 crore. At present, coaches are washed manually which is a time-consuming and labour intensive process. According to one estimate, around 1,500 litres of water are used for cleaning one coach. Officials said the new facility will use just 250 litres, of which, barely 15 per cent is freshwater and the rest is recycled.

“Our ministry focuses on a global perspective when it comes to maintenance, performances and services. The coach washing plant is owing to an endeavour of the Railway Board to execute such ideas promptly. Durg in Chhattisgarh  will have such automated service by mid-2019,” the senior divisional commercial manager (Raipur Division) Tanmay Mukhopadhyay said. 

 “Through such a plant, an entire 24-coach train gets thoroughly cleaned in just 8 minutes while moving at a speed of 5-6 km per hour. The system automatically optimises the use of detergents and cleaning agents, resulting in more effective cleaning,” said S K Senapati, senior divisional mechanical engineer (South East Central Railways Zone). 

