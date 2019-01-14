Chronology of events of 2016 JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events of the sedition case in which the Delhi police Monday filed a charge sheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others: -Feb 9, 2016: Protest march held in JNU campus to commemorate the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

-Feb 10: JNU administration orders a "disciplinary" inquiry into the event.

-Feb 11: Delhi Police registers case against unknown persons following complaints by BJP MP Maheish Girri and RSS's student front ABVP.

READ | Charge sheet in sedition case 'politically motivated': Kanhaiya Kumar

-Feb 12: Kanhaiya Kumar arrested, sparking massive outrage among students.

-Feb 12: Kanhaiya remanded in three days police custody by Delhi court in sedition case.

-Feb 15 : Violence in Patiala House courts with lawyers attacking journalists, JNU students and teachers dubbing them anti-nationals ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya's sedition case.

-Feb 15: Two FIRs registered in connection with Patiala court attack.

-Feb 17: Another scuffle in Patiala House Court as men dressed in lawyers' robes allegedly beat up scribes and students ahead of hearing in Kanhaiya's case.

-Feb 18: Kanhaiya files bail application in Supreme Court.

-Feb 19: SC transfers bail plea to Delhi HC, asks police to ensure proper security.

-Feb 19: Kanhaiya moves HC for bail.

-Feb 23: Police opposes bail plea of Kanhaiya in HC.

-Feb 23: JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya move HC seeking police protection prior to surrender.

-Feb 24: Umar and Anirban arrested.

-Feb 25: Delhi court sends jailed Kanhaiya to one day police custody.

-Feb 26: Court sends Kanhaiya to Tihar Jail.

-Mar 2: HC grants six months interim bail to Kanhaiya.

-Mar 3: Delhi court orders Kanhaiya's release from Tihar Jail.

-Aug 26: Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban granted regular bail by Delhi court.

-Jan 14, 2019: Police files chargesheet against Kanhaiya, Umar and Anirban and others under offences of sedition, rioting, criminal conspiracy.

--Delhi court will consider chargesheet on Tuesday.