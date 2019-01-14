Home Nation

Internet, smartphone de-addiction centres help youth kick habit

By Express News Service

PUNE: Youth in the age group of 16 to 27 years are getting addicted to the internet and their smartphones to the extent that colleges and worried parents are seeking help to get them over their addiction. 

According to Pune-based De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, as many as 95 cases of internet/screen addiction were reported at the centre in the last two months. Dr Ajay Dudhane, chairman of Anandvan (drug and alcohol) De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, which runs the facility said the addicts were mostly in the age group of 16 to 27 years.

“Of late, during our alcohol and drug addiction rehabilitation work, we got requests from some colleges about students being addicted... so much that it’s affecting their studies and attendance,” said Dudhane.

