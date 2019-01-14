Home Nation

Delhi doctors successfully treat 30-year-old Nagaland woman who couldn't open mouth properly since birth 

Awan Konyak had a disorder medically termed 'Ankylosis of TM (Temporomandibular) Joints'

Published: 14th January 2019 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman from Nagaland, who suffered from a facial deformity since birth for which she could not open her mouth properly, underwent a 12-hour-long correction surgery at a city hospital recently.

Awan Konyak faced difficulty in opening her mouth since birth.

She could not chew food and could not take care of her teeth as her mouth did not open.

This disorder is medically termed 'Ankylosis of TM (Temporomandibular) Joints'.

She approached doctors at BLK Hospital here.

She had undergone several surgeries at various hospitals but was still unable to open her mouth.

"We evaluated the complexity and criticality of the case. After investigation, it was found that the patient was suffering from a combined problem of facial deformity and severe obstructive sleep apnea. We decided to rectify the problem with Joint replacement and orthognathic surgical procedures," Dr Anil Murarka, a senior consultant at BLK Centre for Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery said.

She was finally planned for Bilateral TM Joint replacement and orthognathic surgery (jaw correction surgery).

These two advanced procedures are generally performed as two different stages.

But the doctors decided to undertake these procedures simultaneously.

"The procedure was planned manually (using cephalometric analysis) and through virtual means to quantify the degree of correction needed in both jaws. Her dental models were prepared and a mock surgery was done on models to prepare the guide for the surgery," Dr Murarka said.

She was operated for bilateral TM Joint replacement and orthognathic surgeries (upper jaw osteotomy and chin advancement surgery with bone grafting) on November 25.

The surgery took over 12 hours, doctors said.

The patient recovered very well and was discharged from the hospital after three days.

She can now open her mouth and eat with ease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland woman Nagaland woman rare disease rare diseases rare mouth diseases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp