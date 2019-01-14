Man arrested for providing arms to suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group sent to judicial custody

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday sent Muhammad Naeem, arrested for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group, to judicial custody on Monday.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal sent the accused to custody till February 6 after Naeem was produced on the expiry of his NIA custody and the probe agency did not seek his further custodial interrogation, his advocate Muhammad Noorullah said.

The 21-year-old was arrested from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh on January 3 and produced before the court the next day, who sent the accused to 10 days of NIA custody.

Naeem, the probe agency said, supplied weapons to the members of a suspected Islamic State-inspired terror group which was busted on December 26, wherein the NIA had arrested 10 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.

The agency said the terrorist group were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The 10 accused are currently in judicial custody.

Those arrested are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35).

The accused were arrested after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh  at six places in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.

The NIA had seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches.

The NIA had recently arrested another accused, 24-year-old Muhammed Absar, in the case who was sent to six days of the agency's custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

The agency said it had recovered 25 kg of explosive materials, potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur, after the raids.

The ISIS-inspired group -- 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam -- allegedly had purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptop computers, a knife, a sword and ISIS-related literature.