Home Nation

Man arrested for providing arms to suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group sent to judicial custody

Special Judge Rakesh Syal sent the accused to custody till February 6 after Muhammad Naeem was produced on the expiry of his NIA custody and the probe agency did not seek further interrogation.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Monday sent Muhammad Naeem, arrested for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group, to judicial custody on Monday.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal sent the accused to custody till February 6 after Naeem was produced on the expiry of his NIA custody and the probe agency did not seek his further custodial interrogation, his advocate Muhammad Noorullah said.

The 21-year-old was arrested from Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh on January 3 and produced before the court the next day, who sent the accused to 10 days of NIA custody.

Naeem, the probe agency said, supplied weapons to the members of a suspected Islamic State-inspired terror group which was busted on December 26, wherein the NIA had arrested 10 men, including a 'mufti' from Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh.

The agency said the terrorist group were planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The 10 accused are currently in judicial custody.

Those arrested are: Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29), Anas Yunus (24), Rashid Zafar Raq alias Zafar (23), Saeed alias Sayeed (28), Saeed's brother Raees Ahmad, Zubair Malik (20), Zubair's brother Zaid (22), Saqib Iftekar (26), Mohammed Irshad (in late 20s) and Mohammed Azam (35).

The accused were arrested after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh  at six places in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.

The NIA had seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers during its searches.

The NIA had recently arrested another accused, 24-year-old Muhammed Absar, in the case who was sent to six days of the agency's custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

The agency said it had recovered 25 kg of explosive materials, potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur, after the raids.

The ISIS-inspired group -- 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam -- allegedly had purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptop computers, a knife, a sword and ISIS-related literature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp