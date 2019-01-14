Mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Mumbai, two arrested

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two drug peddlers were arrested and mephedrone worth Rs 40 lakh was seized from them in suburban Andheri, a police official said Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Amboli police laid a trap on Sunday and nabbed the duo when they arrived on Veera Desai road on a motorcycle, he said.

During their search, the police recovered from them 1 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant which is also known as 'meow-meow' and 'MD', police inspector Daya Nayak said.

The value of the prohibited drug was estimated to be around Rs 40 lakh, he said.

The two men, identified as Imran Abdul Khalid Ansari (32) and Afzal Hussain Mumtazali Ansari (38), were questioned and subsequently arrested, he said.

Nayak said that Imran Ansari's arrest was significant as he was believed to be among the biggest drug dealers in the western suburbs.

The police also seized some cash, a few plastic bags, an electronic weighing scale and mobile phones from the accused, the official said.

The two were booked under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.