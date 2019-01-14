Home Nation

Punjab Congress issues show-cause notice to MLA Kulbir Singh Zira

Kulbir said he will meet Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and will reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party within three days.

Published: 14th January 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, a few days after he boycotted an oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected sarpanchs (village heads) and panchs in protest against "no action" being taken against bootlegging in Ferozepur district, a party functionary said Monday.

However, the MLA said he raised his voice against the illicit liquor trade which was going on with the alleged support of some police officers, including an IG rank officer.

"I am a loyal soldier of the party and will always remain so," Zira told reporters here.

He said he will meet Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and will reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party within three days.

Zira further said that he would also meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and would put forth facts to substantiate his claims.

The public outburst by the MLA from Zira seat in Ferozepur has not gone down well with the Congress leadership, with party sources pointing out that it was wrong on the part of Kulbir Singh Zira for airing his grievances from the stage and rather he could have raised the matter at the party level.

On January 12, Kulbir Singh Zira even took a dig at the efforts of the Punjab government in making it a drug-free state, saying it could not be possible unless "black sheep" were roaming free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Congress Punjab Kulbir Singh Zira

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp