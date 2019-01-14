Punjab Congress issues show-cause notice to MLA Kulbir Singh Zira

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Kulbir Singh Zira, a few days after he boycotted an oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected sarpanchs (village heads) and panchs in protest against "no action" being taken against bootlegging in Ferozepur district, a party functionary said Monday.

However, the MLA said he raised his voice against the illicit liquor trade which was going on with the alleged support of some police officers, including an IG rank officer.

"I am a loyal soldier of the party and will always remain so," Zira told reporters here.

He said he will meet Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and will reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party within three days.

Zira further said that he would also meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and would put forth facts to substantiate his claims.

The public outburst by the MLA from Zira seat in Ferozepur has not gone down well with the Congress leadership, with party sources pointing out that it was wrong on the part of Kulbir Singh Zira for airing his grievances from the stage and rather he could have raised the matter at the party level.

On January 12, Kulbir Singh Zira even took a dig at the efforts of the Punjab government in making it a drug-free state, saying it could not be possible unless "black sheep" were roaming free.