Rajasthan government to felicitate those adopting stray cows

Published: 14th January 2019 02:47 PM

cows

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Congress-led Rajasthan government has decided to honour those who adopt stray cows on Independence day and Republic day.

The Directorate of Gopalan has issued a letter to all district collectors asking them to motivate donors, NGOs, social workers and cow lovers to adopt stray cows and felicitate them on August 15 and January 26.

The Directorate of Gopalan of the state government works for cattle conservation, research and development.

"The idea behind the step is to conserve cows with cooperation from people. Those who adopt stray cows and undertake welfare activities will be felicitated by district collectors on the occasion of Independence day and Republic day," Vishram Meena, director, Gopalan directorate, said.

"The directorate issued a letter to all district collectors on December 28 with details of the campaign for the conservation of stray cows. There are people who adopt stray animals in cow shelter homes. They celebrate their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and such occasions by spending time with their adopted cows. We have asked the collectors to push such initiatives," he said.

Meena said the interested parties can give their proposal to the respective district collectors.

After verification of the claims, the collectors will felicitate such people with a certificate at the district level, he said.

The order also mentions that whoever wants to adopt cows can deposit the amount decided by the local cow shelter and can visit the cows anytime.

Those who want to keep the stray cows at their houses can also do so, it added.

