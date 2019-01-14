Home Nation

SC tags plea challenging validity of Article 370 with another pending petition

The petition claims that the life span of Article 370 was only till the existence of the Constituent Assembly -- January 26, 1950 -- when the national document was adopted.

Published: 14th January 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered tagging of a PIL challenging the validity of Article 370 of the Constitution, which grants a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state, with another pending plea on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Ashok Bhushan and S K Kaul said the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay would be listed for hearing, along with the other plea, on April 2.

The plea says the special provision was "temporary" in nature at the time of framing of the Constitution and Article 370(3) had lapsed with the dissolution of the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly on January 26, 1957.

A similar plea, challenging Article 370 of the Constitution, has been filed by one Kumari Vijayalakshmi Jha.

In his plea, Upadhyay has also sought a declaration from the apex court that the separate Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir is "arbitrary" and "unconstitutional" on various grounds, including that it is against the "supremacy of the Constitution of India and contrary to the dictum of 'One Nation, One Constitution, One National Anthem and One National Flag'".

The petition claims that the life span of Article 370 was only till the existence of the Constituent Assembly -- January 26, 1950 -- when the national document was adopted.

Article 370 is a "temporary provision" with respect to Jammu and Kashmir and it restricts the applicability of various provisions of the Constitution to the state by "curtailing" the power of Parliament to make laws on subjects which fall under the Union and Concurrent lists, the plea says.

Consequently, it allows the state to accord special rights and privileges to its natives, it goes on to add.

The plea claims that Article 370 empowers the state legislature to frame any law, without attracting a challenge on the ground of violation of the right to equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp