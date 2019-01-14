Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav meets Mayawati after SP-BSP tie-up

The alliance in Uttar Pradesh is realisation of the dream of Lalu Prasad for defeating communal forces, Tejashwi Yadav said.

Published: 14th January 2019 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has met BSP supremo Mayawati here after the announcement of a pre-poll alliance between her party and the SP in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader arrived in the state capital Sunday night and met the Bahujan Samaj Party chief, during which the two leaders exchanged greetings, RJD sources said Monday.

The Leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly hoped that the alliance formed for Uttar Pradesh will be extended to his state and all parties will work together to defeat the BJP, sources said.

They said despite the alliance being announced in Uttar Pradesh, parties like the RJD could be accommodated on isolated seats on the lines of Kairana, where Tabassum Hasan won on RLD ticket in a Lok Sabha bye-election though she had close links with the Samajwadi Party.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh, Bihar will decide who will assume power at the Centre, says Tejashwi Yadav

In return, the RJD, which is an ally of the Congress in Bihar, could accommodate some candidates of the BSP and the Samajwadi Party in the state, sources said.

Tejashwi Yadav told reporters, "I am the youngest. I have come to wish her (Mayawati) on her birthday in advance and take blessings. She is a mature leader and we should keep getting her guidance in future."

Later, he shared his pictures with Mayawati on social media, in which he is seen touching the feet of the BSP supremo.

The alliance in Uttar Pradesh is realisation of the dream of Lalu Prasad for defeating communal forces, Tejashwi Yadav said, adding that the alliance will help whitewash the saffron party from both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Once arch-rivals, the Samajwadi Party and the BSP announced Saturday their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.

The parties, however, said they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

They also left two seats out of the 80 in the state for smaller allies, without naming them.

But there have been talks with Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Mayawati 2019 Lok Sabha polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp