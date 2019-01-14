Home Nation

Three cops, driver of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Speaker's escort team killed in mishap

BALAGHAT: Three policemen and another person were killed when a truck hit their vehicle while they were escorting Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Deputy Speaker in Balaghat district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

A constable in the escort vehicle received serious injuries in the mishap, Balaghat's Superintendent of Police A Jaydevan said.

The accident took place near Saleteka village at 12.30 am when Deputy Speaker Hina Kanwre was returning from her constituency Lanjhi in Balgahat in a car while the security men were in another four-wheeler behind her vehicle, he said.

The Congress MLA escaped unhurt as her driver turned the car towards a field when he saw the trawler-truck speeding straight towards their vehicle from the opposite direction, he said.

However, the truck hit the police escort vehicle which was moving behind the car and then overturned, he said.

Three policemen and the escort vehicle's driver died on the spot.

The seriously injured constable was referred to a hospital in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for treatment, the SP said.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector Harshwardhan Solanki (30), head constable Hamid Sheikh (50), constable Rahul Kolare (26) and driver Sachin (22), he said.

