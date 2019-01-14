Home Nation

Three workers run over by train on rail track in Maharashtra

The victims, all contractual labourers, were working on tracks near Jite railway station in Pen area of Raigad.

Published: 14th January 2019 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three workers were killed after being run over by the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express on a railway track in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victims, all contractual labourers, were working on tracks near Jite railway station in Pen area of Raigad, located around 66 km from here, he said.

While the workers were crossing the track, they apparently did not see the approaching train and were hit by it, he said, adding that the three men died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Bari (30), Nimsingh Gulkar (40) and Ajay Dandodiya (18), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The bodies were sent to a state-run hospital for post mortem, and an accidental death report was registered at the Dadar Sagari police station in Raigad, the official said.

Tejas Express is a fully air-conditioned train which runs between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Karmali station in Goa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Tejas Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp