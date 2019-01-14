Home Nation

Woman accuses Pakistan High Commission​ staffer of touching her inappropriately

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

Published: 14th January 2019 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2019 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a police station here for reportedly touching a woman inappropriately, police said Monday.

The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said.

According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the market, a claim rejected by the staffer.

The man said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to heavy crowd in the market, police said.

A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the man apologised to the woman.

The police also denied media reports that the staffer was detained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan High Commission Pakistan Sarojini Nagar police station sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire breaks out in underground gas pipeline in Bareilly
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp