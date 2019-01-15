Home Nation

80 per cent claims made in 'Accidental Prime Minister' false: MK Narayanan

Slamming the author of the controversial book, Sanjay Baru, Narayanan said the journalist and former media adviser to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not a big player.

Published: 15th January 2019 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former NSA M K Narayanan Tuesday asserted that "80 per cent of the claims" made in the book, 'The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh', were "false".

Slamming the author of the controversial book, Sanjay Baru, Narayanan said the journalist and former media adviser to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was "not a big player".

Baru had written the book during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to make money, alleged the former National Security Adviser (NSA), believed to be close to the former PM.

"It's a book full of lies. Eighty per cent of his claims are false. He was not a big player of the game (in the government). He was nobody," Narayanan said in a session with the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

He alleged that Baru could not manage the media and ran away in 2008 as he had thought the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government would not return to power.

"The contents (of the book) are his own views," the former IPS officer added.

Narayanan was one of the officials instrumental in the Indo-US nuclear deal, a major achievement of the Manmohan Singh government.

Baru's book spawned a film on Singh's tenure in office that was released on January 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Accidental Prime Minister MK Narayanan Sanjay Baru

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • badri narayanan poondi
    A person need not be ''big player'' to reveal what he knows about his master
    15 hours ago reply

  • Vimala
    Just wonder... the book was out for public reading for the past 4 years. So it means
    18 hours ago reply

  • Kalyan Ram
    Wish that Narayanan had spoken out and written all this as soon as Baru's book was released - the mischief has now been done and hopefully it is not too late for the media in general to call the lie before the elections due this year. KR
    18 hours ago reply
Videos
Kumbh Mela- 2019: Visiting Kumbh Nagar, the smart tent city
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu fever grips Palamedu village
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues.
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp