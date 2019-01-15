Home Nation

All police personnel transferred following recovery of liquor from the residence of officer

By UNI

MUZAFFARPUR: All police officers and other personnel posted at Motipur police station in the district have been transferred following recovery of huge consignment of liquor from the official residence of officer-in-charge of the police station.

Senior Police Superintendent Manoj Kumar said here today that all police officers and other employees posted at Motipur police station had been transferred in view of the order by Inspector General of Police (Muzaffarpur zone) Sunil Kumar.

The police personnel have been transferred following the recovery of huge consignment of liquor from the official residence of officer-in-charge inside the police station premises late night on Sunday.

He said the officer-in-charge Kumar Amitabh and assistant police sub-inspector America Prasad have already been suspended in this connection even as both of officers are absconding.

Mr Kumar said those police personnel who have been transferred are sub-inspectors Nukul Prasad Mandal, Naseem Ansari, Shailendra Kumar, Shyam Kishore Yadav and Shamsher Alam, assistant police sub-inspectors Shankar Thakur, Nagendra Mandal, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Anuj Kumar Mehta, Virendra Prasad and Motai Savaiya.

Other suspended police personnel comprise six jawans of Bihar Military Police, one jawan of district police, seven jawans of Special Auxiliary Police, four women cops and nine Home Guards.

Police Inspector Anil Kumar has been posted as new officer-in-charge of Motipur police station.

