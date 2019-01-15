Army to relocate posts along LoC after heavy snowfall

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In view of heavy snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir and threat of BAT attacks by Pakistani troops and militants, army has decided not to pullback troops from some vulnerable places along the Line of Control (LoC) but is going for "re-sighting" of some posts for the safety of jawans and officers.

Sources in army said based on the depth of snow, certain posts along the LoC are re-sighted (relocated) to the safer places in the same area.

The upper reaches of Kashmir, especially along the LoC, have witnessed heavy snowfall this year so far and Metrological department has predicted another spell of snowfall from January 19.

"The troops are not being pulled out from the LoC in view of heavy snowfall. The army conducts periodic review of the situation and based on depth of snow, we relocate (re-sight) an army post in a particular area of LoC to the same area but at safer place," sources said.

They said the post is relocated to a little better place in the same area temporarily and the soldiers can maintain the vigil from that post. An army official said the re-sighting of posts is not done in entire LoC.

"It (re-sighting) of posts is required at some places only at LoC. The situation is assessed and based on level of snow, the re-sighing is done."

He said re-sighting is done in the same area and hence the question of pulling back troops does not arise.

After the improvement in weather condition, he said, the posts are again set up at their original places.

The official said there is no question of pulling out troops from the LoC."If troops are pulled back from a particular area along the LoC, it will mean leaving the place empty for enemy and handing over advantage to Pakistan army," he said.

The official said there is always a threat of BAT attacks by Pakistan army and even in bone-chilling cold troops are maintaining round the clock vigil along the LoC to foil any infiltration attempt by militants or cross-LoC raid by Pakistani commandos and heavily armed militants.

He said army does not want Kargil-like situation again to happen in any sector of Kashmir. "For this very reason, army maintains tight vigil along the LoC during summer and winter and even during the hostile weather conditions," the official said.