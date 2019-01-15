Bhima Koregaon Case: Bail terms relaxed for accused Milind Ekbote

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A court in Pune court on Tuesday relaxed bail terms for Milind Ekbote, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case.

He would now be able to speak at rallies and address press conferences and won't have to give his appearance at the Shikrapur police stateion every Monday, the court has said. Ekbote was accused of inciting violence at Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018.

He was later also booked under the provisions of prevention of atrocities act (POA).

He had approached various courts for anticipatory bail and was arrested on March 14, 2018, after the Supreme Court rejected his plea.

In April 2018, the court granted him bail under conditions like reporting to police station every Monday, not pressurize witnesses in this case, submit his passport to police, not speak to the media and not address any public rally. Ekbote had sought relaxation in bail terms about four months back.

When the application came for hearing the prosecution, as well as defense lawyers, opposed the plea saying that doing so might hamper the work of Bhima Koregaon Inquiry Commission.

However, the court passed order in favor of Ekbote while directing him to be available at the police station whenever he is required for investigation.