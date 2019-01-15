Boat capsized in Narmada river in Maharashtra; five, including four children dead

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Five people, including four children and a senior citizen, died when an overloaded boat capsized in Narmada river at Bhoosha point near Dhadgaon in Nandurbar district about 475 km from Mumbai on Tuesday.

There were around 65 people on the boat of which 55 have been saved. Eighteen people are serious who are being treated at different government hospitals in the district, officials said.

Off late Bhoosha has been developed into a picnic spot and people had flocked in large numbers due to holiday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Though there was no permission for ferrying passengers, the small boats used by fishermen illegally carry passengers.

The ill-fated boat was one of such boats, locals have said. The boat was carrying passengers double that of its capacity. While it was in the middle of the current it suddenly went turtle. People on the banks jumped in for rescue, said, eyewitnesses.

According to district officials, the government hires private boats for ferrying villagers along the Narmada shore. In villages like Manibeli and Bhushagaon, boats are the only means of transport. The boats also ferry to the other side till Gujarat shore.