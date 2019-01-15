Home Nation

CBI officer probing Akhilesh Yadav's role in sand mining scam transferred

Anish Prasad, who was deputy director of CBI, will now be investigating the sand mining scam, said sources.

Published: 15th January 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: DIG Gagandeep Gambhir, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer who was investigating former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's role in the illegal sand mining scam has been transferred, sources said on Tuesday.

CBI sources said that Gambhir, who was investigating the role of Akhilesh and other bureaucrats in the illegal sand mining scam, has been transferred to anti-corruption ACIII from special crime unit SCII.

Anish Prasad, who was deputy director of CBI, will now be investigating the sand mining scam, said sources.

ACIII, where Gambhir has been transferred, is currently investigating Bihar's Srijan scam and journalist Upendra Rai's case.

On Saturday, CBI carried out searches at 12 places in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in an ongoing investigation of a case relating to alleged illegal mining of minerals in Hamirpur.

During the searches, incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including huge cash and gold were recovered.

CBI registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the then District Magistrate of Hamirpur, then Geologist/Mining Officer, the then mining clerk and eight others including leaseholders, private persons and other unknown public servants and unknown persons.

Earlier, an inquiry into the alleged illegal mining of minor minerals in district Hamirpur was conducted on the orders the Allahabad High Court.

It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in the district during 2012-2016. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted obstructed period to the existing leaseholders and thereby caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and undue gain to themselves.

It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals.

Government officials, along with private individuals, had allegedly allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between the year 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were also given in violation of NGT orders.

Yadav held the charge of Mining Ministry between 2012 to July 2013 and hence can come under scanner in the ongoing probe.

CBI sources also confirmed that all those who held portfolios at the time of the scam will be investigated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav CBI Sand Mining

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp