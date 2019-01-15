CBSE syllabi’s big cuts only in social sciences

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry’s plan to reduce the curriculum followed by CBSE-affiliated schools will see maximum changes being made in social-science subjects, while those like math and science will be largely untouched.

The government wanted to reduce the CBSE syllabus by up to 50 per cent by 2021, and this year, not more than 15 per cent is being slashed, as per sources in the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), which designs the CBSE curriculum.

“Most of the changes are in subjects such as History, Political Science and Economics. Math, Science and language subjects will see only minor changes,” said a senior NCERT official, explaining, “there was no scope to cut any portion in these subjects.”

“The new textbooks are now going in for print for the next academic session,” he added.

Last year, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar directed the NCERT to reduce the curriculum by half to ease the burden on students. But officials from the council said they preferred to go easy on the cuts based on over one lakh suggestions they got after seeking feedback from stakeholders. “In view of the feedback, we are not in favour of making any sweeping changes in the textbooks,” said another official.