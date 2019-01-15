Home Nation

CBSE syllabi’s big cuts only in social sciences

The government wanted to reduce the CBSE syllabus by up to 50 per cent by 2021, and this year, not more than 15 per cent is being slashed, as per NCERT sources.

Published: 15th January 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry’s plan to reduce the curriculum followed by CBSE-affiliated schools will see maximum changes being made in social-science subjects, while those like math and science will be largely untouched.

The government wanted to reduce the CBSE syllabus by up to 50 per cent by 2021, and this year, not more than 15 per cent is being slashed, as per sources in the National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT), which designs the CBSE curriculum.

“Most of the changes are in subjects such as History, Political Science and Economics. Math, Science and language subjects will see only minor changes,” said a senior NCERT official, explaining, “there was no scope to cut any portion in these subjects.”

“The new textbooks are now going in for print for the next academic session,” he added.
Last year, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar directed the NCERT to reduce the curriculum by half to ease the burden on students. But officials from the council said they preferred to go easy on the cuts based on over one lakh suggestions they got after seeking feedback from stakeholders. “In view of the feedback, we are not in favour of making any sweeping changes in the textbooks,” said another official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE HRD Ministry CBSE curriculum CBSE schools NCERT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp