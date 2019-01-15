Home Nation

Centre striving hard to develop eastern states: PM Narendra Modi

Odisha has become a tourism hub for all types of tourists and the Centre has been engaged in developing the heritage sites in the state over the last four years.

Published: 15th January 2019 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the Centre is striving hard for the development of eastern India, including Odisha, as he launched projects worth Rs 1,550 crore.

"We have either inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 1,550 crore. They are aimed at improving education, connectivity, culture and tourism," he said at Bolangir.

"When a region has good connectivity, it positively impacts all sectors, especially tourism," he added.

Odisha has become a tourism hub for all types of tourists and the Centre has been engaged in developing the heritage sites in the state over the last four years.

The projects that were inaugurated include the 28.3 acre Multi-Modal Logistics (MMLP) Jharsuguda, the Balangir-Bicchupalli new railway line, doubling of Barpali-Dungaripali and Bolangir-Deogaon road line along with electrification of 813 km of Jharsuguda-Vizinagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines.

The Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jharsuguda is built at a cost of Rs 100 crore. It will facilitate EXIM and domestic cargo, including Private Freight Traffic.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones for renovation and restoration works at Asurgarh Fort in Kalahandi.

He inaugurated a bridge between Therubali-Singapur Road station and Passport Sewa Kendras at six places -- Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Kandhamal, Bargarh and Bolangir -- through video conferencing.

"With the inauguration of six new Post Office Passport Seva Kendras, now the people of Odisha wouldn't have to travel very far to get their passports," he said.

He also laid the foundation stone for a permanent building at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sonepur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi​ Indias Eastern states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Road safety gallery inaugurated at Chennai police commissioner's office
The Agasthyakoodam peak
Men-only Agasthykoodam peak in Kerala opens to women
Gallery
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Cuteness alert! Good boys attend national-level dog show in Mysore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp